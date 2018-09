CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 25, 2018 1:57 pm

A fire broke out in South Portland Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home on Calais Street around 6:50 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor, which sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The first floor also has significant water damage.

Officials say two people and two dogs were inside at the time of the fire. They all made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

