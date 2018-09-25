Call about Bangor break-in leads to arrest of 2 for robbery, assault

Courtesy of Bangor Police Departmen Courtesy of Bangor Police Departmen

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 25, 2018 11:31 am

Bangor police on Monday afternoon charged two people with robbery and assault after officers responded to a report of a man with a knife trying to break into an Essex Street apartment.

The alleged suspect turned out to be a crime victim.

He told police that he had been attacked and robbed of his cash by two of the people inside the apartment at 361 Essex St., police spokesman Wade Betters said Tuesday in a media release. The victim was trying to get into the apartment to recover his stolen money.

Dominique Torrey, 24, and Zachary Elkins, 26, both of Bangor were charged with Class B robbery, Class D assault and Class E violation of a condition of release, Betters said. Both were on bail for other crimes at the time of the alleged robbery and assault.

Torrey and Elkins allegedly assaulted the victim, the release said. As he struggled with one of his attackers, the other allegedly removed the victim’s money from his pocket.

Officers were able to recover some of the victim’s cash, Betters said.

Torrey and Elkins are being held at the Penobscot County Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances by video conference at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Wednesday.

If convicted, each faces up to 10 years in prison on the most serious charge of robbery and fines of up to $20,000.

