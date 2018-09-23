Steuben driver returns to victory lane at Speedway 95

BDN File | BDN BDN File | BDN

By none, Special to the BDN • September 23, 2018 4:46 pm

HERMON, Maine — Racing only part-time this season after winning the Dysart’s Late Model Championship in 2017, Brenton Parritt of Steuben picked up his first win of the season Saturday night at Speedway 95, leading all 40 laps of the evening’s feature event.

Parritt started on the outside pole, by virtue of his qualifying race win earlier in the program, and dominated the race, taking the checkered flag 2.8 seconds ahead of current point leader Kris Matchett of Skowhegan who finished second.

John Curtis Jr. of Hampden recovered from a lap-21 spin that brought out the races only caution flag to finish third. Fourth went to Bradley’s Deane Smart, with pole sitter Duane Seekins of Stockton Springs finishing fifth.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (30 laps): 1. Kris Watson, Kenduskeag; 2. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 3. Bradley Norris, Ellsworth; 4. Garret Hayman, Milford; 5. Keith Ogden, Holden

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four (20 laps): 1. Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. James Goodman, Hampden; 3. Kalib Bernatchez, Vassalboro; 4. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 5. Becky Elston-Burns, Carmel

Caged Runners (20 laps): 1. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Caleb Willette, Winslow; 4. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 5. Jason Hyde, Glenburn

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro (20 laps): 1. Donny Silva, Hudson; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Dustan Lancaster, Rockland; 4. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 5. Kyle Gray, Hermon

Kenny U-Pull Road Runners (20 laps): 1. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 2. Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 3. Ben Merrill, Corinth; 4. George Walker, Kenduskeag; 5. Zach Horlieca, Hudson