September 24, 2018
Two nuns are moving out of the Portland monastery

Courtesy of Dave Guthro
Bishop Robert P. Deeley, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, addresses the nearly 500 people, April 26, 2018.
The Associated Press

The last two nuns are moving from a monastery where they’ve lived since 1934 in Portland, Maine.

The Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood once comprised 14 nuns living in silence on State Street. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced Monday that the two remaining nuns will move next month to a monastery in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The religious order was founded in 1861 in Quebec.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley said he’s grateful for the nuns. He said he knows that the two women will continue to keep the diocese in their prayers, “and we will keep them in our prayers as well.”

The Diocese of Portland didn’t offer an explanation for the move. The Portland Press Herald reports that the property has been assessed at $960,000.

