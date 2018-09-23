New England
September 24, 2018
Man dies after being shot in Boston barbershop

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

Boston Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot inside a Jamaica Plain barbershop.

The department on Sunday said officers responded to the business Saturday night, shortly before 10 p.m., and found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

News reports say the Professional Barber Shop on South Street was cordoned off with tape as detectives investigated the scene. The road was closed to traffic.

The police department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact homicide detectives or call an anonymous tip line.

