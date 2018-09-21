Maine news you need to know for Friday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • September 21, 2018 6:35 am

Updated: September 21, 2018 6:53 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s throughout the state, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph forecast for northern and eastern Maine.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–Late September through early November is the perfect time to pile into the car, pick out some good tunes or podcasts and hit the road to check out the most colorful display of the year in Maine: fall foliage.

Here are six routes you can enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle — alongside our suggestions for places to stop on the way for a bite and a beer.

–Ernie Fitch and Arnold Nash grew up together in Ellsworth. Many times during their early years, Nash would have dinner or stay overnight with the Fitch family. And in the early 1970s, when Fitch became a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and put himself on track to become a detective lieutenant, Nash was becoming a career criminal eventually convicted of murder.

So when Nash, now 65, escaped prison on Sept. 13, literally by walking off the grounds of a minimum-security facility in Charleston, Fitch told Nash’s pursuers exactly how they would find him.

–Move over, squirrels: It’s time to talk turkey.

Although the furry rodent has been in the limelight for an apparent population explosion, lots of Mainers have been noticing another animal that seems to be in extreme abundance. That’s the wild turkey, which has been spotted in fields, forests, backyards, gardens, farms and roadsides all over the state.

What’s behind the population boom?

–Conservationists and solar power installers filed a new lawsuit Thursday against the Maine Public Utilities Commission. The suit argues that regulators erred in enacting rules that violate state law preventing a utility from charging exit fees to a customer “who significantly reduces or eliminates consumption of energy due to self-generation,” and another statute they argue prohibits regulation or charges for on-site power generation. It’s the latest move in a long-running conflict between solar power advocates, Gov. Paul LePage’s administration and regulators he has nominated.

–Some of Maine’s smallest high schools are facing a numbers crisis. In order to continue fielding soccer teams, they may have to push for implementation of a nine-player version of traditional 11-person soccer.

–Some residents are trying to stop the planned demolition of a local old firehouse that they say is a historic structure that should be preserved.

The vacant Ticonic 4 firehouse on Route 1A is owned by Webber Group, which has received a permit from the city to demolish the building, which dates from the late 1800’s — but an abutting landowner has filed an appeal. A neighbor said she so far has collected more than 400 signatures from people who support preserving the historic building.

–This weekend brings the Common Ground Fair, the beloved annual celebration of rural living set for the Unity Fairgrounds and the first big event of the fall. Tens of thousands of lovers of all things natural, organic and back-to-the-land will descend upon Unity to eat, listen, shop and experience the beauty of simple Maine living. Plus, there’s the Great Maine Puppet Festival, the 24 Hour New Play Festival, Neko Case in Portland and more.

