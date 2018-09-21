Celebrate Stephen King’s birthday by getting your friends From Away to enter this contest

Evan Agostini | AP Evan Agostini | AP

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 21, 2018 3:35 pm

Since today, Sept. 21, is Stephen King’s birthday — happy 71st, Steve! — his publisher, Simon & Schuster, has decided to celebrate the day with a little contest for the fans.

Between now and Sunday, Sept. 30, you can enter to win a three-night trip to “Stephen King’s Maine,” a package that includes three nights at the Old Winterport Commercial House Bed & Breakfast, two tickets to the Bangor-based SK Tour of Maine, a $500 travel voucher from the Maine Board of Tourism, signed hardcover copies of “The Outsider” and “Bag of Bones,” and a signed paperback copy of “Sleeping Beauties.”

Go to stephenkingday.com to enter. The travel must be redeemed by Dec. 1, 2019, so for that special King fan in your life, this would be a great chance to show them around the town that inspired Derry.

