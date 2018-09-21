High winds knock out power to more than 1,300 in northern Maine

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Rick Levasseur , BDN Staff • September 21, 2018 6:45 pm

High winds from an autumn storm knocked out power to more than 1,300 Emera Maine customers in northern Maine Friday evening.

Most of the outages were in the St. John Valley, including 408 in the Eagle Lake, Wallagrass area and 299 in the St. Agatha area, according to the Emera’s live outage map. The winds also caused outages elsewhere in The County, including 184 in the Woodland area and 72 in the Masardis area. In Penobscot County, about 191 people in the Millinocket area had lost power.

It could be a long night for the linemen as the high winds are expected to continue through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a wind advisory cautioning residents of the northeastern half of the state about sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour Friday evening through about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Strong wind gusts will down tree limbs and power lines, resulting on some power outages, the advisory states.

