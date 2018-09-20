On Deck, a sports calendar for Sept. 20, 2018

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

September 20, 2018 8:30 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

ORLAND — Wildlands Adventure Challenge Saturday, Oct. 6, sanctioned by the United States Adventure Racing Association; offerings include a three-hour beginners race for people who can walk or jog a 5K or paddle a mile and involves hiking and kayaking; and eight-hour race, which includes hiking, kayaking and mountain biking. All proceeds benefit event host, Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust. Race entry includes a swag bag, postrace pizza and drinks, kayak rental, prizes and giveaways. The eight-hour race is $80 per adult, $40 under 18; the beginner race is $40, $20 under 18. For information or to register, go to https://WildlandsAR.weebly.com or search for the The Wildlands Adventure Challenge on Facebook. Cliff White, Wildlands Adventure Challenge Co-Director, 207-650-8698, StrongMachineAR@gmail.com . Contact: Shawn Mercer, Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, 207-322-6725, Shawn@GreatPondTrust.org .

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Come join Bangor High School varsity basketball coaches Brad Libby and Joe Nelson for a five-week, 10-session program open to both boys and girls from any town in grades 5-8, 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 31-Oct. 17, at the Bangor High School gymnasium. This program will help players work on skills and learn game situations; $10 per session; register at bangorparksandrec.com

BREWER — Eastern Maine Basketball League 2018 informational meeting, open to coaches and administrators, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Brewer High School cafeteria. Topic is travel basketball teams for grades 3-8. Contact Lance Cote at ljc22871@gmail.com for information.

CANOE RACING

ORRINGTON — The 7th annual Muskrat Scramble Canoe/Kayak/SUP race, Oct. 13, 1 p.m., on Sedgeunkedunk Stream, near Kozy Korner store, noon registration; beginners welcome, experts expected; choose a 2.5-mile or a 4.5-mile course, all flatwater, out-and-back race is free; trophies, cider and doughnuts; call Larry at 825-4577 or lawmerr@gmail.com

FOOTBALL

ORONO — Youth flag football program is designed to teach boys and girls the basics of football with limited contact in a fun and safe environment. Practices will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays with games 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Orono High School. Register online at www.oronorec.com .

GOLF

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s 13th annual golf tournament and silent auction fundraiser, Sept. 24, at Sable Oaks Golf Course, 505 Country Club Drive; 18 holes, scramble format, 1 p.m. shotgun start; buffet lunch at noon, barbecue dinner reception (when the teams have finished) at approximately 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and awards. Fees are $175 per person, $580 per foursome, and includes golf cart, lunch, snacks, barbecue dinner and souvenir; dinner reception only, $30 adults, $15 children. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s interactive exhibits, educational programs and theatrical productions. For information, visit https://kitetails.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GolfTournament2018/tabid/979527/Default.aspx.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Registration is open for Brewer Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy program, for all new players and players ages 4-9 who participated in Learn to Skate or Learn to Play last season. Players who played on a team, such as Mini Mites, or participated in Bruins Academy last year, are not eligible. Spots are limited; $100 includes full set of equipment to keep and four on-ice sessions with Brewer Youth Hockey coaches. Children who do not know how to skate will be taught. Visit https://learntoplay.nhl.com/bruins .

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. There will be two 12-week sessions and participants can sign up for one session or both. Sessions will be held at 12:40 p.m. starting Oct. 28 and cost $75 each. Three-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts in mid-January. Registration is open for all other teams including Mites, Squirts, Peewees, Girls U10-U12-U14, and Bantams, plus the new “Inferno Unified Girls Program.” Contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, go to: brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Shootout, at Ellsworth Tennis Center, 35 Eastward Lane; $20 per person; contact tournament director Gordo Wissinger to register at gordon.wissinger@gmail.com or by phone at 207-664-8481 before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Registration 8 a.m., warm-up 8-9 a.m., tournament 9 a.m.

Weekly Schedules

HAMPDEN — Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open play, Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m.; Wednesdays: Open “Experienced” play; Saturdays: Open “All Levels” play, 10 a.m. to noon

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave.; Mondays: Open “All Levels” play, 9 a.m. to noon; Fridays: Open “All Levels” Play, 9 a.m. to noon

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine second annual Walk, Run, Roll 5K, Sept. 22 at Husson University, College Circle. Water will be provided; snacks and refreshments available. Register www.rmhcmaine.org Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Gracie Theatre. Kids Fun Run stats at 8:30 a.m. followed 5K runners at 9 a.m. and walkers at 9:20 a.m. Registration is $25, $30 on race day. Kids Fun Run $10 and walkers are free. Contact Seth Poplaski Community Relations Manager at 207-942-9003 or by email community@rmhcmaine.org.

BLUE HILL — Run to Breathe the Salty Sea 5K, Walk & Fun Run to support Christy Jordan Ryan’s double lung transplant, Sept. 29 at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds; registration opens at 2:30 p.m., walk begins 3:30 p.m., Fun Run begins 3:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 4 p.m.; 5K preregistration $20; day of event $25; Walk/Fun Run (1.5 miles) $15; Salty Sea Character costume contest; a lobster feed will follow at $15 per lobster or $8 for hamburgers/hot dogs, includes salad, corn on the cob, chips and drink. It is not required to participate in the run/walk to eat.

Register at: https://www.runreg.com/8077, https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/run-to-breathe-the-salty-sea-5k-run-walk-and-fun-run

OLD TOWN — The Courageous Steps Project and the Old Town-Orono YMCA are partnering for the 2018 Riverfest 5K on Saturday, Sept. 29; participants may walk or run, families are encouraged to participate; proceeds benefit the Courageous Steps Project and the Old Town-Orono YMCA; Find the registration form online at http://otoymca.org/ymca/riverfest-5k/ or fill one out at the Y; registration open on Sept. 29 at 7 a.m. at the YMCA, $12 students, $15 adults, $20 family or $15, $18 and $25, respectively, on race day. Fun run starts at 7:45 a.m., 5K to follow at 8 a.m. Contact the Old Town Orono YMCA at 207-827-9622, or Connor Archer of The Courageous Steps Project at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

SULLIVAN — Autumn Trail Race 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 4, in Sullivan. Run for a good cause at the scenic Baker Hill and Long Ledges Preserves. The 4-mile course is single track trail and the 8-mile course includes some dirt road, online preregistration $20; Part of the Double Trouble Trail Race Series with Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s Wildlands Race on Oct. 28. Preregister for both Frenchman Bay Conservancy and GPMCT races for only $35. Online registration closes one week before each race. Race-day registration closes 30 minutes before the start. Visit www.frenchmanbay.org. Find more races at www.downeastconservationraces.org.