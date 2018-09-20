Maine high school football capsules for Sept. 21-22

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • September 20, 2018 6:17 pm

Updated: September 20, 2018 9:05 pm

FOXCROFT ACAD. vs. BUCKSPORT

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Carmichael Field, Bucksport

Records: Foxcroft 3-0, Bucksport 3-0

Game notes: The two remaining undefeated teams in the Little Ten Conference meet in a rematch of last year’s Class D North title game won by Foxcroft 34-0. This game could be an offensive showcase, with both teams boasting several significant scoring threats. Foxcroft features the reigning LTC player of the week in quarterback Matt Spooner, who has completed 29 of 44 passes for 485 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions through three weeks, mostly to sophomore Logan Martin (8 receptions, 178 yds., 5 TDs), and seniors Hyatt Smith and Jeremy Richard. Bucksport counters with a potent ground game led by the explosive Carter Tolmasoff (32 carries, 504 yds., 12 TDs) and backfield mate Lucas Wardwell (35-259-5).

HERMON vs. MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Pittsfield

Records: Hermon 3-0, MCI 2-1

Game notes: The top two teams in the Class C North standings clash at the home of the defending state champions. MCI is back on track after consecutive shutout victories over Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor to claim the top spot in the Heal Points. Hermon is 3-0 for the second straight season after an impressive 25-7 win over Nokomis of Newport. Quarterback Garrett Trask led the Hawks with more than 300 yards of total offense while the Hermon defense did not allow a point after yielding a Nokomis touchdown on the opening drive.

MESSALONSKEE vs. HAMPDEN

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherbee Complex, Hampden

Records: Messalonskee 0-3, Hampden 0-3

Game notes: Homecoming weekend at Hampden may provide the Broncos a good chance to end a 15-game losing streak that dates to Week 4 of the 2016 season. Coach Shane Rogers’ club, which had shown well defensively during the first two weeks of the season, broke out offensively with 28 points at Mt. Blue of Farmington last Friday. Hampden was boosted by the insertion at quarterback of junior Mikey Raye, who had been playing receiver. Hampden’s defense will have to be concerned about a Messalonskee rushing attack that has netted 567 yards compared to just 35 total passing yards in three games. Messalonskee has allowed 131 points in its three losses.

DEXTER vs. MATTANAWCOOK ACAD.

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Curry Field, Lincoln

Records: Dexter 2-1, Mattanawcook Academy 2-1

Game notes: These teams were more than competitive in losses to the LTC preseason favorites last week. Mattanawcook led Foxcroft Academy 14-7 at halftime before falling 28-20, while Dexter rallied from a 28-7 halftime deficit to threaten Bucksport before dropping a 28-21 decision. Dexter’s hard-nosed defense will be challenged by a Mattanawcook offense that has averaged a league-best 508 ypg. Lynx QB Kris Milner has completed 21 of 39 passes for 516 yards with seven TDs and only one interception. Cayden Spencer-Thompson (11 rec., 235 yds., 3 TDs) and Alex Brown (5-201-4) provide two veteran receiving targets, while Deonte Duffy has added 314 rushing yards to pace a deep ground attack. Dexter’s offensive numbers aren’t quite as gaudy (267 ypg) but the Tigers’ defense has allowed just 11.3 points per contest.

BANGOR vs. OXFORD HILLS

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Gouin Complex, South Paris

Records: Bangor 1-2, Oxford Hills 2-1

Game notes: Bangor hopes to bounce back from a narrow loss to Deering of Portland on the road. Oxford Hills is still tied for first place in Class A North with Portland despite coming off its first loss at Sanford. Bangor showed signs of a more balanced offense despite the 12-7 loss to Deering, with senior wideout Tristan Stewart and senior tight end Zach Cowperthwaite emerging as passing targets for senior quarterback Zach Milliken. The Bangor defense has allowed on 12 points in the past 10 quarters.

