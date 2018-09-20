Data collection, cost concerns delay start of school program to send student health info by internet

Shawn St. Hilaire | Foster's Daily Democrat Shawn St. Hilaire | Foster's Daily Democrat

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine School Administrative District 35′s board of directors voted to postpone the start of a school-based telehealth pilot program at its Wednesday meeting.

Through this initiative, York Hospital would offer a telehealth program that would allow parents to be informed of their student’s health issues via laptop and other internet-connected devices. The program would be especially useful for working parents who could learn of student medical concerns from their own workplaces.

Superintendent Mary Nash said several logistics need to be addressed before the program can be brought online including development of parental consent forms, billing and malpractice forms.

Anthony Bourbon, principal of Marshwood Middle School, pilot site for the telehealth program, also cited data collection and management concerns.

“We need to look at costs associated with program start-up,” he said. “For instance, who will pay for equipment?”

Bourbon said discussions are continuing with York Hospital “on a school-based telehealth program sometime in the future.”

