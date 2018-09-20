Maine shops team up to make 160-foot-long sandwich. Then passersby devoured it

Updated:
PORTLAND, Maine — This was a sub worth diving into.
Eleven sandwich shops in Maine combined forces to create a 160-foot-long Italian sandwich.
The ginormous sandwich disappeared as quickly as it was created Thursday, devoured by hungry passersby in Portland’s Monument Square.
Organizer Jim Britt said details will be sent to Guinness World Records, which will consider creating a new category for Maine’s sandwich. This was a trial run for another effort next year with a representative of Guinness World Records on hand.
As the story goes, the Italian sandwich was invented in Portland by Giovanni Amato, who began selling sandwiches by pushcart after opening a bakery in 1902. There are now dozens of sandwich shops selling Italian sandwiches in Greater Portland alone.
Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.
View this post on Instagram
Alright, here it is….160 foot long ham Italian as far as the eye can see!! A team effort made by 11 Portland shops. . Unfortunately, it’s not a world record. @harvestontheharbor organizers tell me officials from Guinness World Records could not make it this year to certify it. But, they’re hoping GWR will attend in 2019. . . AND…apparently there is NO WORLD RECORD for a ham Italian sandwich. (The closest is a record for a meatball Italian sub!) . Here’s to 2019!
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
You may also like
Comments