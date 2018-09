Kandace Thibeault | CBS 13 Kandace Thibeault | CBS 13

By CBS 13 • September 20, 2018 6:36 pm

Updated: September 20, 2018 9:09 pm

TOPSHAM, Maine — Sagadahoc County dispatchers confirm that police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Route 196 in Topsham.

Police say the bus driver was the only one on the bus at the time.

Right now, officials do not know the extent of injuries from the crash.

