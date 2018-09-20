Massive fire destroys Corinth wood pellet mill

Courtesy of David Eastman Courtesy of David Eastman

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 20, 2018 8:41 am

A massive fire destroyed a wood pellet mill in Corinth on Wednesday night.

More than 20 towns responded to the blaze at the Corinth Wood Pellets Manufacturing, which broke out around 6:30 p.m., according to media reports.

Flames tore through the roof and ultimately destroyed the plant as crews worked through the night to extinguish them, TV news station WABI reported. A piece of overheated equipment caught fire and sparked the blaze, according to the station.

Several firefighters remained on scene Thursday morning to monitor hot spots. Route 15 was shut down overnight while crews battled the fire, NewsCenter Maine reported.

At one point, Cornith’s fire chief was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor to be evaluated, both stations reported. He was treated and released.

Watch for updates.

