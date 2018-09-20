Maine lobster industry looks to grow US market while tariffs drive down demand overseas

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

The Associated Press • September 20, 2018 11:44 am

ROCKLAND, Maine — Members of Maine’s lobster industry are looking to shift their focus to growing domestic markets as new tariffs make it more difficult to sell to foreign buyers such as China.

Leaders of the industry came together in a Wednesday meeting in Rockland. The Portland Press Herald reports members of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative say it’s more important than ever to sell more lobsters to Americans.

China placed a 25 percent tariff on U.S. lobsters earlier this summer, making it much more difficult for American seafood dealers to sell to that country. The European Union also has a relatively new trade deal with Canada that puts the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage there.

Maine Lobster Dealers Association director Annie Tselikis says there is “tons of opportunity” to grow domestic markets.

