September 19, 2018
Too soon? Fans find Red Sox division title banner in street

Michael Dwyer | AP
Boston Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin, center right, celebrates with pitchers, from left, Nathan Eovaldi, David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez after defeating the New York Mets during a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
The Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have not clinched this year’s American League East division championship, but a banner marking the accomplishment has already been accidentally unveiled.

Friends Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri tell WFXT-TV they were out for coffee in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when they spotted something in the road.

As they peeled off the brown paper wrapping, they thought it was jerseys. The men, all Red Sox fans, were stunned to find out it was the American League East division title banner.

A Red Sox spokesman tells the station the banner apparently fell off a vendor’s delivery truck.

The team planned to send a courier to retrieve the banner Wednesday.

