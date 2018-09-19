State
September 19, 2018
State

Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Gardiner Pond and Gardiner Mountain are seen from the cab of the 49-foot-tall fire lookout tower atop Deboullie Mountain on Sept. 16, in Debouille Public Lands in the North Maine Woods.
By Lindsay Putnam

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s and cloudy throughout the state. 

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today. 

Know anyone who wants 27,000 tons of discarded carpets that pose a major fire hazard?

Lauren Abbate | BDN
Lauren Abbate | BDN
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is once again accepting proposals from companies who can remove 27,000 tons of carpet-like material from an abandoned property in Warren.

If you do, have them contact the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and point them toward Warren. The agency and town are again looking for someone to clean up the mess, which has been festering since 1998.

Bangor TV station won’t broadcast state championship football games anymore

Maine high school football fans have been able to watch state championship games on WABI-TV in Bangor for the past 13 years. However, Channel 5 won’t be doing the games this year, leaving the Maine Principals’ Association to find another broadcast outlet.

Remember that goose who went over the waterfall in Portland?

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Emmet the goose paddles below a dam on the Stroudwater River in Portland on August 21, 2018. The animal apparently fell over the dam from the pond above and can't find a way back up to join its gaggle.

The plight of Emmet the Goose captured the attention of the historic Stroudwater neighborhood, as he appeared to try and fail to find a way back to his group. Finally, a local man coaxed the bird along, by water in his kayak and on foot on land, until he was reunited with the others.

Then another goose went over the falls.

Brewer soccer player’s childhood dream of playing at UMaine to come true

Maria Low grew up attending University of Maine summer camps. Her experience there and her comfort level with the coaches has led the high-scoring Brewer senior to pursue her Division I dream as a nonscholarship player starting in 2019.

A Maine lobsterman caught a seahorse in his trap, twice. Warming waters may be to blame.

Hans Hillewaert | Wikipedia Commons
Hans Hillewaert | Wikipedia Commons
A short-snouted seahorse

Along with the expected crustaceans, lobster traps that Mark Jones recently hauled out of the sea near Boothbay Harbor contained a couple of seahorses. The delicate marine creatures rarely travel north of Cape Cod, but researchers believe the warming waters might push their habitat northward toward Maine.

Bangor schools re-evaluate rules for water-related field trips after Lewiston student’s death

The Bangor School Department is expected to tighten standards for water-related student field trips this year, after a Lewiston middle school student drowned in June while swimming in a lake during a school outing.

The new guidelines, which go before the School Committee Sept. 26 for final approval, were inspired by recommendations from a two-part report published this summer by Lewiston police officials and independent water safety experts.

Do this: Save your seeds from this year’s crops

Courtesy of Roberta Bailey
Courtesy of Roberta Bailey
Roberta Bailey of Seven Tree Farm in Vassalboro saves seeds from the white oilseed poppy.

Fall is a busy time of year for farmers who need to harvest the last of the season’s crops and work on preparing the soil for next year. But Roberta Bailey of Seven Tree Farm in Vassalboro is occupied with something else, too: saving the crop’s seeds.

Here’s how you too could save seeds for planting next season.

In other news…

Maine

Former nurse pleads not guilty to bilking $274,000 from elderly clients

Escaped killer now held at maximum-security prison, wanted time added to his sentence

Maine gets nearly $1 million to support state parks, outdoor recreation

Bangor

Pickering Square fight sends 2 to jail, cop to the hospital

Ex-Old Town cop gets 9 months for thefts, tax evasion

Brewer conference to focus on faith-based response to addiction

Business

Former Verizon building in Bangor to become major new medical center for kids

Some employers are using Facebook to target job ads exclusively to men, complaint alleges

Maine communities torn apart by age-old debate: Business growth or water views?

Politics

Breaking down what Maine’s candidates and their allies want you to hear

Mills unveils economic plan that jabs at LePage, Moody

GOP hopes testimony showdown can save Kavanaugh’s nomination

Opinion

Last year’s tax cuts haven’t helped the middle class. There’s no reason for more cuts.

Maine aquafarms can feed the global demand for seafood

Promises made, promises broken

Sports

4 injured UMaine football players set to return for Saturday game

Patriots have lots to fix on defense after loss to Jaguars

A sprinter has become UMaine football’s secret weapon on special teams

