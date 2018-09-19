Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s and cloudy throughout the state.
Know anyone who wants 27,000 tons of discarded carpets that pose a major fire hazard?
If you do, have them contact the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and point them toward Warren. The agency and town are again looking for someone to clean up the mess, which has been festering since 1998.
Bangor TV station won’t broadcast state championship football games anymore
Maine high school football fans have been able to watch state championship games on WABI-TV in Bangor for the past 13 years. However, Channel 5 won’t be doing the games this year, leaving the Maine Principals’ Association to find another broadcast outlet.
Remember that goose who went over the waterfall in Portland?
The plight of Emmet the Goose captured the attention of the historic Stroudwater neighborhood, as he appeared to try and fail to find a way back to his group. Finally, a local man coaxed the bird along, by water in his kayak and on foot on land, until he was reunited with the others.
Then another goose went over the falls.
Brewer soccer player’s childhood dream of playing at UMaine to come true
Maria Low grew up attending University of Maine summer camps. Her experience there and her comfort level with the coaches has led the high-scoring Brewer senior to pursue her Division I dream as a nonscholarship player starting in 2019.
A Maine lobsterman caught a seahorse in his trap, twice. Warming waters may be to blame.
Along with the expected crustaceans, lobster traps that Mark Jones recently hauled out of the sea near Boothbay Harbor contained a couple of seahorses. The delicate marine creatures rarely travel north of Cape Cod, but researchers believe the warming waters might push their habitat northward toward Maine.
Bangor schools re-evaluate rules for water-related field trips after Lewiston student’s death
The Bangor School Department is expected to tighten standards for water-related student field trips this year, after a Lewiston middle school student drowned in June while swimming in a lake during a school outing.
The new guidelines, which go before the School Committee Sept. 26 for final approval, were inspired by recommendations from a two-part report published this summer by Lewiston police officials and independent water safety experts.
Do this: Save your seeds from this year’s crops
Fall is a busy time of year for farmers who need to harvest the last of the season’s crops and work on preparing the soil for next year. But Roberta Bailey of Seven Tree Farm in Vassalboro is occupied with something else, too: saving the crop’s seeds.
Here’s how you too could save seeds for planting next season.
