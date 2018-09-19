Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

If you do, have them contact the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and point them toward Warren. The agency and town are again looking for someone to clean up the mess, which has been festering since 1998.

Maine high school football fans have been able to watch state championship games on WABI-TV in Bangor for the past 13 years. However, Channel 5 won’t be doing the games this year, leaving the Maine Principals’ Association to find another broadcast outlet.

The plight of Emmet the Goose captured the attention of the historic Stroudwater neighborhood, as he appeared to try and fail to find a way back to his group. Finally, a local man coaxed the bird along, by water in his kayak and on foot on land, until he was reunited with the others.

Then another goose went over the falls.

Maria Low grew up attending University of Maine summer camps. Her experience there and her comfort level with the coaches has led the high-scoring Brewer senior to pursue her Division I dream as a nonscholarship player starting in 2019.

Along with the expected crustaceans, lobster traps that Mark Jones recently hauled out of the sea near Boothbay Harbor contained a couple of seahorses. The delicate marine creatures rarely travel north of Cape Cod, but researchers believe the warming waters might push their habitat northward toward Maine.

The Bangor School Department is expected to tighten standards for water-related student field trips this year, after a Lewiston middle school student drowned in June while swimming in a lake during a school outing.

The new guidelines, which go before the School Committee Sept. 26 for final approval, were inspired by recommendations from a two-part report published this summer by Lewiston police officials and independent water safety experts.

Fall is a busy time of year for farmers who need to harvest the last of the season’s crops and work on preparing the soil for next year. But Roberta Bailey of Seven Tree Farm in Vassalboro is occupied with something else, too: saving the crop’s seeds.

Here’s how you too could save seeds for planting next season.

