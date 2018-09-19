Petition calls for resignation of former Maine bishop

Joel Page | BDN Joel Page | BDN

The Associated Press • September 19, 2018 9:44 am

An online petition is calling for the resignation of the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York, who has so far resisted all calls to resign.

Weeks after elected local and state officials called for Bishop Richard Malone to resign, some parishioners are now doing the same in an online petition. WIVB-TV reports the petition says Malone “remains stubbornly indignant” in his complete refusal to resign from his leadership position in the Catholic Church, and calls his reputation “irreparably tainted.”

Malone has previously said criticism of church leadership is “justified,” but maintained he will not leave his position until his retirement in 2021.

New York’s attorney general is currently investigating the Catholic Church’s handling of sex abuse allegations in the state.

