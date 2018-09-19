Julie Chen is leaving her co-host role on CBS daytime show ‘The Talk’

Chris Pizzello | Invision | AP Chris Pizzello | Invision | AP

September 19, 2018

Julie Chen announced her departure from the CBS daytime show “The Talk” on Tuesday’s edition of the program.

Chen had not been on the daily chat show since her husband, Leslie Moonves, was ousted Sept. 9 from his post as chairman of CBS amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. She told viewers in a statement Sept. 10 that she was taking time off to be with her family and would return.

On Tuesday, she told viewers in a prerecorded message taped on the set of her CBS reality series “Big Brother” that she will not be back.

“Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and my young son, so I have decided to leave ‘The Talk,’” she said.

She thanked the crew, her co-hosts Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sarah Gilbert and Sharon Osborne, and the viewers.

“I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many more years to come,” she said.

Chen’s future on “The Talk” had been in doubt since her husband left the company and the scandal surrounding his departure became a major news story. “The Talk” often discusses topical issues, including the #MeToo movement, making Chen’s continued participation problematic.

Chen, 48, is expected to keep her role as host of “Big Brother.”

Chen has been a co-host on “The Talk” since the program debuted in 2010. She was formerly a co-anchor on the CBS News program “The Early Show.”

She has been married to Moonves since 2004. They have an 8-year-old son, Charlie.

