Maine lobster pound uses marijuana to calm crustaceans before boil

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • September 19, 2018 9:40 am

In an effort to be more humane, a retail lobster pound owner on Mount Desert Island is giving her customers the chance to buy lobsters that have been exposed to marijuana smoke before they are cooked.

Charlotte Gill, owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in the Southwest Harbor village of Seawall, has experimented with blowing marijuana smoke into a box with a lobster in it before the lobster goes in the cooking pot, according to reports by the weekly Mount Desert Islander newspaper and television station WMTW.

Gill, a licensed medical marijuana caregiver, told the Islander that the practice is “kinder” for the lobster and results in better-tasting lobster meat.

“I feel bad that when lobsters come here there is no exit strategy,” Gill told the weekly newspaper. The pound “is a unique place, and you get to do such unique things but at the expense of this little creature. I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better.”

In one experiment, she put a lobster in a box with a few inches of water in the bottom and then blew marijuana smoke into the box. The lobster, which she later released, appeared to be more relaxed for the next three weeks, WMTW reported.

Gill told the ABC affiliate that she will use her new method if a customer requests it and that she plans to build a larger tank to sedate multiple lobsters at once. The smoke does not affect the lobster meat, and diners do not get high by eating it, she said.

