‘Paper streets’ pit residents against a Maine town

CBS 13 | BDN

September 18, 2018

Updated: September 18, 2018 9:28 am

After months of debate, Cape Elizabeth town councilors will make a decision on the paper streets that have torn residents apart for years.

Five homeowners on the waterfront filed a lawsuit against Cape Elizabeth a year ago, because the town never developed their road, which was only marked on paper.

Owners then agreed to pay $500,000 to the town in a settlement proposal, if they gave up the rights to the undeveloped street.

Behind those homes is a gravel path that allows deeded residents access to the shoreline, and now some residents feel they won’t have access to public ways.

But residents say the trail near the shoreline is privately owned by a waterfront homeowners’ association.

Now it’s up to councilors to make a vote on what’s works best for homeowners, and the entire town of Cape Elizabeth.

