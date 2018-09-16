Mass. Maritime tops Maine Maritime to win Admiral’s Cup

September 16, 2018 5:06 pm

Updated: September 16, 2018 5:16 pm

Massachusetts Maritime retained the Admiral’s Cup for a second straight year Saturday with a 22-7 victory over Maine Maritime Academy in the 46th edition of the annual game at Clean Harbors Stadium in Bourne, Mass.

A 6-yard run by Matt Long gave Mass. Maritime a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, and George Lampros followed with a 25-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 10-0 halftime lead.

Lampros added a 33-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 13-0 before Maine Maritime broke through with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Sawyer to Dominic Casale to pull within 13-7 with 4:43 left in the period.

A bad center snap on a punt return by Maine Maritime was recovered in the end zone by Kyle Johnston for a safety that extended Mass. Maritime’s lead to 15-7 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers then stopped an MMA drive with a pass interception by Connor Hollister, and Mass. Maritime added an insurance touchdown with just over five minutes to play on a scoring pass from Ty Ebdon to Coleson Hammond.

Mass. Maritime finished the game with eight quarterback sacks.

Sawyer completed 12 of 20 passes for 188 yards for Maine Maritime, while Cooper Chiasson had 12 rushes for 29 yards and Casale finished with seven pass receptions for 112 yards.