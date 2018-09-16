New England
September 16, 2018
New England

Husband and wife killed after plane crashes in Boston suburb

Nicolaus Czarnecki | The Boston Herald via AP
Emergency responders gather Saturday where a single-engine plane crashed behind a home on Minchin Drive in Woburn, Massachusetts. Officials said Dr. Michael Graver and Jodi Cohen were killed in the crash. The plane had departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York, and was en route to Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts, about four miles from the crash site.
The Associated Press

WOBURN, Massachusetts — A small plane has crashed in a wooded area north of Boston, killing a couple on board.

The single engine Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed around 11 a.m. Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Woburn.

Officials identified the victims as 65-year-old Dr. Michael Graver and 52-year-old Jodi Cohen.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan describes Graver was a “very experienced pilot” who co-owned the 2016 plane.

She says the couple departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York, at around 9:30 a.m. and had been heading to Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The airport is about four miles from the crash site.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin says the plane fortunately did not hit any homes or injure anyone on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

Comments

