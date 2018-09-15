Police: Missing NH man, 84, may be trying to get to Maine

Courtesy of Tamworth Police Department Courtesy of Tamworth Police Department

By CBS 13 • September 15, 2018 1:35 pm

The Tamworth, New Hampshire, police department is asking for the public’s help to locate an 84-year-old man who has been missing since Sept. 10.

Police say Dwain “Dewey” Poulin suffers from dementia/Alzheimer’s disease and is missing from his assisted living residence at 22 Mays Way in Tamworth.

He was last seen by staff at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 10, and when they returned for his 15-minute check he was gone.

Dewey was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball cap that reads “NH State Bird” with a picture of a mosquito.

Police say he might be trying to get to his childhood home in Wilton, Maine.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, along with several other agencies, searched for him throughout the week but have exhausted their efforts.

Their search was suspended on around 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 603-539-2284.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.