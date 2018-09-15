Pregnant woman, 8-year-old in critical condition following Fryeburg crash

Fryeburg police photo courtesy o | BDN Fryeburg police photo courtesy o | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 15, 2018 8:04 pm

Fryeburg police say a 29-year old pregnant woman and an eight-year old boy are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash at 9:30am on Saturday.

Police say the woman was driving west on Route 302 in a Subaru Outback with three children all under the ages of 10 in her vehicle.

The Subaru collided with a Volvo that was being driven by a 56-year old woman who was traveling in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

Route 302 was closed for over three hours due to the crash.

The 29-year old woman and her eight-year-old passenger are being treated at Maine Medical Center for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other two children who were in the Subaru, ages 3 and 5, have been treated and released to their family.

Center Conway, Conway and United Ambulance Service all responded to the scene, along with LifeFlight of Maine.

