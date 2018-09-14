Trask propels leads Hermon football team past Nokomis

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 14, 2018 9:45 pm

Updated: September 14, 2018 9:46 pm

HERMON — The Hermon High School Hawks spotted the Nokomis High School Warriors a game-opening touchdown but the Hawks, behind senior quarterback Garrett Trask and a stout defensive line, scored 25 unanswered points to beat the Warriors 25-7 at Pottle Field Friday night.

Hermon improved to 3-0 in Class C North while Nokomis of Newport fell to 1-2.

It was the first ever regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Trask rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Gogan with 59 seconds left in the third period that gave the Hawks some breathing room at 18-7.

A Warriors defensive back cut in front of Gogan and leaped for the ball but Trask’s pass sailed over his hands into the waiting arms of Gogan.

On the next drive, Hermon’s Keith Pomeroy hauled down Nokomis quarterback Andrew Haining for no gain on a fourth-and-two at the Nokomis 48 and the Hawks quickly produced a game-clinching drive. Trask scrambled 42 yards down to the 3-yard line to set up sophomore fullback Zach Tubbs’ three-yard TD run.

It was his second TD of the game.

The Warriors’ game-opening touchdown came on Tyler Pelletier’s 1-yard run that capped an 11-play, 56-yard drove after a Hermon fake punt failed.

Haining’s scramble and 15-yard pass to Brock Graves along the sidelines was a key play on the drive but Haining sustained an ankle injury during the drive that hampered his mobility the rest of the game. He was re-injured in the fourth quarter and left the game.

Haining was under constant pressure throughout as Hermon’s defensive line of Kenyan Robinson, Adam McGuire, Deakin Dow and Romeo Mellits gave him little time to throw.

The Hawks also stuffed the inside running game.

Nokomis was held to 161 total yards.

Trask played an integral role in the first two scoring drives which culminated in Tubbs’ 1-yard run and Trask’s 2-yard quarterback sneak.

Trask carried the ball nine times for 76 yards in the first half.

Trask tossed a 33-yard pass to Dylan Leighton on the first drive, which covered 73 yards in nine plays.

Leighton was wide open down the middle of the field and Trask found him to set the Hawks up at the Nokomis 27.

Trask scampered 14 yards on an option down to the N 10 and River Mullen picked up seven to the 3. Trask plunged ahead for two yards before Tubbs busted in from the 1.

But the extra point hit the upright and Nokomis had a 7-6 lead.

The Hawks started their second scoring drive with 4:46 left in the half at the N 48.

Trask scrambled around the left end for 43 yards down to the 11.

He picked up four more on the next play, Tubbs carried it for three and Trask culminated the drive with his sneak.

Tubbs finished with 52 rushing yards on 14 carries. Mullen added 39 yards.

Nokomis received tremendous defensive performances from linebacker Quinton Richards and end Andrew Hopkins, who made tackles all over the field.

Haining completed five of 14 passes for 24 yards.

Beau Briggs gained 58 yards on nine carries and Pelletier finished with 51 more on 10 carries for Nokomis.