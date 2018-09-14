Coastal animal shelters team up to become Midcoast Humane

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 14, 2018 3:37 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Coastal Humane Society and Lincoln County Animal Shelter, which merged in 2016, have officially become Midcoast Humane, the organization announced Thursday.

Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick and Lincoln County Animal Shelter in Edgecomb together care for an average of 3,500 animals each year, making the new organization one of the largest animal sheltering agencies in the state, according to a release.

The shelters contract with 40 towns from Falmouth to Washington. They maintain a 97 percent “live-release” rate, according to the release.

“This change comes after months of careful listening and collaboration with our supporters, adopters, our volunteers, and many passionate animal advocates of our community — and there are a lot of them,” Trendy Stanchfield, executive director of Midcoast Humane, said in the release.

She said Midcoast Humane opted to drop the word “Society” because the organization has not been a membership organization for some time.

Also, she said, “We feel that sheltering isn’t exclusive; animals are for everyone, and anyone can make a difference in the lives of shelter pets.”

Midcoast Humane’s new logo features a dog, a cat and the state of Maine.

According to the release, Midcoast Humane plans to expand its adoption program, and deploy a mobile surgery unit to take wellness clinics around the state to offer low-cost vaccinations and spay/neuter.

The shelter is also looking at possible expansion given the limitations of the existing outdated facilities on Range Road and Pleasant Street in Brunswick, and on Atlantic Highway in Edgecomb.

