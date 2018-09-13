On Deck, a sports calendar for Sept. 13, 2018

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

September 13, 2018 8:30 pm

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Come join Bangor High School varsity basketball coaches Brad Libby and Joe Nelson for a five-week, 10-session program open to both boys and girls from any town in grades 5-8, 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 17, at the Bangor High School gymnasium. This program will help players work on skills and learn game situations; $50 for full session or $10 drop-in per day; register at bangorparksandrec.com

FIELD HOCKEY

ORONO — Skill-based field hockey clinic that will focus on skill development in a fun, safe environment 5:30-6:30 p.m Tuesdays, at Orono High School field. Fees are residents $30 and nonresidents $40. Register online at www.oronorec.com .

FOOTBALL

ORONO — Youth flag football program is designed to teach boys and girls the basics of football with limited contact in a fun and safe environment. Practices will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays with games 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Orono High School. Register online at www.oronorec.com .

GOLF

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s 13th annual golf tournament and silent auction fundraiser, Sept. 24, at Sable Oaks Golf Course, 505 Country Club Drive; 18 holes, scramble format, 1 p.m. shotgun start; buffet lunch at noon, barbecue dinner reception (when the teams have finished) at approximately 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and awards. Fees are $175 per person, $580 per foursome, and includes golf cart, lunch, snacks, barbecue dinner and souvenir; dinner reception only, $30 adults, $15 children. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s interactive exhibits, educational programs and theatrical productions. For information, visit https://kitetails.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GolfTournament2018/tabid/979527/Default.aspx.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Registration is open for Brewer Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy program, for all new players and players ages 4-9 who participated in Learn to Skate or Learn to Play last season. Players who played on a team, such as Mini Mites, or participated in Bruins Academy last year, are not eligible. Spots are limited; $100 includes full set of equipment to keep and four on-ice sessions with Brewer Youth Hockey coaches. Children who do not know how to skate will be taught. Visit https://learntoplay.nhl.com/bruins .

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. There will be two 12-week sessions and participants can sign up for one session or both. Sessions will be held at 12:40 p.m. starting Oct. 28 and cost $75 each. Three-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts in mid-January. Registration is open for all other teams including Mites, Squirts, Peewees, Girls U10-U12-U14, and Bantams, plus the new “Inferno Unified Girls Program.” Contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, go to: brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Shootout, at Ellsworth Tennis Center, 35 Eastward Lane; $20 per person; contact tournament director Gordo Wissinger to register at gordon.wissinger@gmail.com or by phone at 207-664-8481 before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 22. Registration 8 a.m., warmup 8-9 a.m., tournament 9 a.m.

Weekly Schedules

HAMPDEN — Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open play, Sept. 18 and 25, 5-8 p.m.; Wednesdays: Open “Experienced” play; Saturdays: Open “All Levels” play, 10 a.m. to noon

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave.; Mondays: Open “All Levels” play, 9 a.m. to noon; Fridays: Open “All Levels” Play, 9 a.m. to noon

ROAD RACING

PITTSFIELD — Nolan’s H.E.R.O Foundation 4th Annual 5K Run and 3.13 K Walk, Saturday, Sept. 15, Maine Central Institute Football Field, 295 Main St. Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to carry on the mission of Nolan Berthelette, a Pittsfield youth, who suffered a fatal brain aneurysm at the age of 14. The day starts at 10 a.m. with registration ($20 per person entry fee), family gatherings, corporate tents, a 50/50 raffle and music by April McAlpine. The timed 5K Run will begin at 1 p.m. with trophies and medals awarded to top runners in multiple age groups. The 3.13K Walk will follow the run at 1:10 p.m. For more information, visit nolansherofoundation.org.

STOCKTON SPRINGS — Ambulance Run for Your Life 5K and 12K, Saturday, Sept. 15, Stockton Springs Town Office, 217 Main St. All proceeds benefit Stockton Springs Ambulance’s equipment fund. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., races at 9 a.m. Forms available at sub5.com and at the town office. Call Chas Hare at 567-3404.

BANGOR — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine second annual Walk, Run, Roll 5K, Sept. 22 at Husson University, College Circle. Water will be provided; snacks and refreshments available. Register www.rmhcmaine.org Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Gracie Theatre. Kids Fun Run stats at 8:30 a.m. followed 5K runners at 9 a.m. and walkers at 9:20 a.m. Registration is $25, $30 on race day. Kids Fun Run $10 and walkers are free. Contact Seth Poplaski Community Relations Manager at 207-942-9003 or by email community@rmhcmaine.org.

BLUE HILL — Run to Breathe the Salty Sea 5K, Walk & Fun Run to support Christy Jordan Ryan’s double lung transplant, Sept. 29 at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds; registration opens at 2:30 p.m., walk begins 3:30 p.m., Fun Run begins 3:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 4 p.m.; 5K preregistration $20; day of event $25; Walk/Fun Run (1.5 miles) $15; Salty Sea Character costume contest; a lobster feed will follow at $15 per lobster or $8 for hamburgers/hot dogs, includes salad, corn on the cob, chips and drink. It is not required to participate in the run/walk to eat.

Register at: https://www.runreg.com/8077, https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/run-to-breathe-the-salty-sea-5k-run-walk-and-fun-run

OLD TOWN — Looking to run a 5K/Mile Fun-Run this fall? The Courageous Steps Project and the Old Town-Orono YMCA are partnering together for the 2018 Riverfest 5K on Saturday, Sept. 29; participants may walk or run and families are encouraged to participate together; proceeds benefit the Courageous Steps Project and the Old Town-Orono YMCA.

Find the registration form online at http://otoymca.org/ymca/riverfest-5k/ or fill one out at the Y; registration open on Sept. 29 at 7 a.m. at the YMCA, $12 students, $15 adults, $20 family or $15, $18 and $25, respectively, on race day. Fun run starts at 7:45 a.m., 5K to follow at 8 a.m. Contact the Old Town Orono YMCA at 207-827-9622, or Connor Archer of The Courageous Steps Project at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

BANGOR — Wellspring’s third annual Race for Recovery 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Bangor Waterfront; $20 per individual, $40 for a family of three or more. Team registration also available. Walkers welcome. See www.wellspringmaine.com for details.

SOCCER

ORONO — Youth soccer for grades K-5 is designed to work on skills and drills that become transferable to gameplay. Season format will include one weekly practice and a game on Saturday mornings. Games are played at Leonard Middle School, 156 Oak St., in Old Town and at Orono High School. Shin guards required for games and practices. If you are interested in coaching, contact the Dale Russell at 581-1095 or dale.russell@maine.edu . For game and practice schedules and to register, visit www.brewerrec.com