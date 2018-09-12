Midcoast
September 13, 2018
Midcoast

Traffic fix project will force closure of Route 1 in Wiscasset for a day

Courtesy of MDOT
Conceptual presentation of Wiscasset traffic fix, as proposed by the Maine Department of Transportation.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Updated:

Route 1 at the Wiscasset end of the Donald Davies Bridge will be closed during the day on Sept. 24 to allow upgrades to the railroad crossing.

Southbound and northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 218 and Sheepscot Road, according to a release from the Maine Department of Transportation.

The closure comes as part of a controversial, $5 million project to address traffic bottlenecks on Route 1 — Main Street — in Wiscasset.

During the weeks of Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, other work will include placing gravel and grading sidewalks, fine grading and paving the end of Water Street and the final strip in a parking area, and placing the remainder of the curb in the parking lot area.

All scheduling is weather dependent and subject to change.

Comments

