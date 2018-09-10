New England
Hikers honor Sept. 11 victims with summit flags

Google Maps | BDN
The "Flags on the 48" memorial hike began 17 years ago when a group of hikers spontaneously raised a large flag on Mount Liberty following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire hikers have once again honored the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The 17th annual “Flags on the 48” memorial hike was held Saturday. Hikers placed American flags on the summit of each of the 48 mountains in New Hampshire with peaks above 4,000 feet.

Organizers say the first hike was a spontaneous effort by six hikers who raised a large flag on the first Saturday after the attacks in 2001 on Mount Liberty. Since then, hundreds of hikers have gotten involved, including Boy Scout troops and veterans groups.

