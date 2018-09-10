Charity motorcycle ride returns after fatal crash

The Associated Press • September 10, 2018 12:23 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — An annual charitable motorcycle ride in Maine has gone off without a hitch a year after a tragic crash that killed two riders.

The Kennebec Journal reports about 1,000 riders participated in Sunday’s United Bikers of Maine Toy Run in carrying toys to donate to needy children.

The event had a new route this year that avoided Interstate 95 and had motorcyclists travel along Route 3 to Augusta. Police closed the route to all other traffic.

Police say a chain-reaction crash happened at the event last year when 25-year-old Aaron White-Sevigny drifted into the passing lane and was struck by a pickup truck.

White-Sevigny died at a hospital, and 58-year-old motorcyclist Jamie Gross died at the scene.

Event organizers are still counting this year’s donations.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.