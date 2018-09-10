Caribou welcomes BikeMaine during special ‘Sunday on Sweden’ festival

Chris Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Chris Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

By Christopher Bouchard • September 10, 2018 5:28 pm

Updated: September 10, 2018 5:46 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — The City of Caribou has had no shortage of events and festivals this summer, and capped off its Sweden Street celebrations with a special “Sunday on Sweden” to coincide with BikeMaine’s trek through the state’s largest county.

The Sept. 8-15 cycling extravaganza involves 450 riders traveling through Presque Isle, Caribou, Madawaska, Fort Kent, and St. Agatha, with the vast majority setting up tents and camping outdoors.

Each County community is welcoming the cyclists in its own way, with Caribou holding an additional Sweden Street event for the occasion. The Sunday, Sept. 9, street festival included a live animal demonstration, a performance from the Micmac Mawitan’ej E’pitjig Drum Group, a speech by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, and music courtesy of La Récolte, a Louisiana group with a distinct Acadian influence.

Bikers began their trip from Presque Isle at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and, at their own pace, traveled to Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Loring Air Force Base, and finally Caribou, where they were welcomed with a dinner courtesy of Northern Maine Brewing Company head chef Joe Gervais. The cyclists were treated to locally sourced food, such as trout from Micmac Farms and blueberries from Circle B Farms. The Caribou Kiwanis Club also volunteered to serve dinner to the nearly 500 guests.

