Maine woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 9, 2018 2:46 pm

A Cherryfield woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday night when police say they found her in possession of crack cocaine and a substance suspected to be heroin.

Karen Manning, 51, was one of three people in a vehicle stopped by state police on Route 182 in Hancock at about 10:22 p.m., according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers suspected drugs where in the car, and Hancock County sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost and his dog searched the car and allegedly detected illegal drugs on Manning.

Police allegedly seized 12.06 grams of crack cocaine, 8.14 grams of a substance they suspect to be heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Manning was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (heroin) and Class B unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs (crack cocaine).

She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, where officers found more of what they suspect to be heroin allegedly on Manning’s person. She faces additional charges for allegedly bringing the suspected heroin into the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

