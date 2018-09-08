Westbrook police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department

Lindsay Putnam | BDN Lindsay Putnam | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 8, 2018 8:13 am

Updated: September 8, 2018 9:36 am

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday, September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The boy was accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, either.

Garnett is described as a black male, four feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available on Friday.

Police have not issued an Amber Alert because they do not have enough information to support one.

The Westbrook Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Garnett and Christopher. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-2531.

BDN writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

