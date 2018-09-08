Portland
September 08, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Maple Syrup | Bangor Elections | Beer and Goats
Portland

Westbrook police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

  • Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department
    Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department
    Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday, September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m.
  • Lindsay Putnam | BDN
    Lindsay Putnam | BDN
    Westbrook police continued to search Saturday morning for 5-year-old Garnett Cummings, last seen Wednesday afternoon with his father, Christopher Cummings, 38, on Wednesday evening.
  • Lindsay Putnam | BDN
    Lindsay Putnam | BDN
    Westbrook police continued to search Saturday morning for 5-year-old Garnett Cummings, last seen Wednesday afternoon with his father, Christopher Cummings, 38, on Wednesday evening.
By CBS 13
Updated:

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday, September 5, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The boy was accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, either.

Garnett is described as a black male, four feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available on Friday.

Police have not issued an Amber Alert because they do not have enough information to support one.

The Westbrook Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Garnett and Christopher. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 854-2531.

BDN writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like