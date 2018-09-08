Business
September 08, 2018
Former BDN reporter A.J. Higgins retires from Maine Public Radio

Longtime Maine State House reporter A.J. Higgins retired Friday after a 46-year career that included stints at most of Maine’s daily newspapers.
Longtime Maine State House reporter A.J. Higgins retired Friday after a 46-year career that included stints at most of Maine’s daily newspapers and ended with 11 years at Maine Public Radio.

Higgins began his 34-year career at the Bangor Daily News in 1972, while still a senior at Bangor High School, according to Maine Public Radio.

He moved from casting lead plates for the printing presses to eventually become the political editor and the State House reporter.

He later worked at the Kennebec Journal in Augusta.

Maine Public reported that Higgins plans to continue as a freelance writer.

