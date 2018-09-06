On Deck, a sports calendar for Sept. 6, 2018

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

September 6, 2018 9:00 pm

BASEBALL

OLD TOWN — The Maine Sting will hold baseball tryouts as follows: 10U/12U, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9, at Old Town Recreation Center, 342 Bennoch Road; 13U/14U, 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 8 and 15, at Dr. Lewis S. Libby School, 13 School St. A link to the registration form can be found on Maine Sting Athletics Facebook page.

CYCLING

BREWER— Pedal the Penobscot, 6:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, 5 South Main Street, rain or shine. The ride offers five distance options. Register at bikereg.com. All ages and abilities welcome. Registrants receive an annual membership to Bangor Land Trust and are entered in a raffle for prizes. The first 150 to register receive a t-shirt. The finish celebration will be at High Tide Restaurant, 5 South Main Street. Rest stops, sweeps and sag wagons are available. Riders must wear helmets and obey traffic laws. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

FIELD HOCKEY

ORONO — Skill-based field hockey clinic that will focus on skill development in a fun, safe environment 5:30-6:30 p.m Tuesdays, at Orono High School field. Register by Sept. 9 to guarantee a spot. Fees are residents $30 and nonresidents $40. Register online at www.oronorec.com .

FOOTBALL

ORONO — Youth flag football program is designed to teach boys and girls the basics of football with limited contact in a fun and safe environment. Practices will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays with games 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Orono High School. Register by Sept. 8 to guarantee a spot. Register online at www.oronorec.com .

GOLF

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s 13th annual golf tournament and silent auction fundraiser, Sept. 24, at Sable Oaks Golf Course, 505 Country Club Drive; 18 holes, scramble format, 1 p.m. shotgun start; buffet lunch at noon, barbecue dinner reception (when the teams have finished) at approximately 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and awards. Fees are $175 per person, $580 per foursome, and includes golf cart, lunch, snacks, barbecue dinner and souvenir; dinner reception only, $30 adults, $15 children. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s interactive exhibits, educational programs and theatrical productions. For information, visit https://kitetails.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GolfTournament2018/tabid/979527/Default.aspx.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Registration is open for Brewer Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy program, for all new players and players ages 4-9 who participated in Learn to Skate or Learn to Play last season. Players who played on a team, such as Mini Mites, or participated in Bruins Academy last year, are not eligible. Spots are limited; $100 includes full set of equipment to keep and four on-ice sessions with Brewer Youth Hockey coaches. Children who do not know how to skate will be taught. Visit https://learntoplay.nhl.com/bruins .

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. There will be two 12-week sessions and participants can sign up for one session or both. Sessions will be held at 12:40 p.m. starting Oct. 28 and cost $75 each. Three-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts in mid-January. Registration is open for all other teams including Mites, Squirts, Peewees, Girls U10-U12-U14, and Bantams, plus the new “Inferno Unified Girls Program.” Contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, go to: brewerhockey.org

ROAD RACING

SURRY — Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s 1st Surry Forest 5K/10K Trail Race, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, Surry Forest, Chestnut Lane, off Toddy Pond Road. Racing on dirt roads. Kids 1-mile fun run. Start times vary, but runners should be prepared to be at the starting line at 11 a.m. Online preregistration, which closes Sept. 7, is $25-35 for adults and includes lunch. Race-day registration opens at 9 a.m. Walkers are welcome to register for the 5K and will start with the 10K runners. Families registering one or more runners/walkers can register additional children under 15 for $1 for the 1-mile fun run and 5K. For information or to pre-register online, visit bluehillheritagetrust.org. The race is part of Downeast Conservation Trail Race Series, six races hosted by organizations working to preserve Down East Maine’s natural environment. www.downeastconservationraces.org.

PITTSFIELD — Nolan’s H.E.R.O Foundation 4th Annual 5K Run and 3.13 K Walk, Saturday, Sept. 15, Maine Central Institute Football Field, 295 Main St. Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to carry on the mission of Nolan Berthelette, a Pittsfield youth, who suffered a fatal brain aneurysm at the age of 14. The day starts at 10 a.m. with registration ($20 per person entry fee), family gatherings, corporate tents, a 50/50 raffle and music by April McAlpine. The timed 5K Run will begin at 1 p.m. with trophies and medals awarded to top runners in multiple age groups. The 3.13K Walk will follow the run at 1:10 p.m. For more information, visit nolansherofoundation.org.

STOCKTON SPRINGS — Ambulance Run for Your Life 5K and 12K, Saturday, Sept. 15, Stockton Springs Town Office, 217 Main St. All proceeds benefit Stockton Springs Ambulance’s equipment fund. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., races at 9 a.m. Forms available at sub5.com and at the town office. Call Chas Hare at 567-3404.

BANGOR — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine second annual Walk, Run, Roll 5K, Sept. 22 at Husson University, College Circle. Water will be provided; snacks and refreshments available. Register www.rmhcmaine.org Registration and packet pick-up starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Gracie Theatre. Kids Fun Run stats at 8:30 a.m. followed 5K runners at 9 a.m. and walkers at 9:20 a.m. Registration is $25, $30 on race day. Kids Fun Run $10 and walkers are free. Contact Seth Poplaski Community Relations Manager at 207-942-9003 or by email community@rmhcmaine.org.

BLUE HILL — Run to Breathe the Salty Sea 5K, Walk & Fun Run to support Christy Jordan Ryan’s double lung transplant, Sept. 29 at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds; registration opens at 2:30 p.m., walk begins 3:30 p.m., Fun Run begins 3:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 4 p.m.; 5K preregistration $20; day of event $25; Walk/Fun Run (1.5 miles) $15; Salty Sea Character costume contest; a lobster feed will follow at $15 per lobster or $8 for hamburgers/hot dogs, includes salad, corn on the cob, chips and drink. It is not required to participate in the run/walk to eat.

Register at: https://www.runreg.com/8077, https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/run-to-breathe-the-salty-sea-5k-run-walk-and-fun-run

OLD TOWN — Looking for a 5K/Mile Fun-Run to sign-up for this fall?

The Courageous Steps Project and the Old Town-Orono YMCA are partnering together for the 2018 Riverfest 5K on Saturday, Sept. 29. This fun and exciting event will kick off the festivities of Old Town’s largest annual celebration, Riverfest! Participants can walk or run and families are encouraged to sign up and participate together. All proceeds benefit the Courageous Steps Project and the Old Town-Orono YMCA.

You must fill out a registration form online at http://otoymca.org/ymca/riverfest-5k/ or fill out one the front desk at the Y in order to participate. Registration also will be open on the 29th starting at 7 a.m. at the YMCA. The cost for pre-registration is $12, students; $15, adult; and $20, family. Race day registration will cost $15, students; $18, adult; and $25, family. Registration for the fun-run can be found here: https://www.raceentry.com/races/riverfest-fun-run/2018/register

A fun run will be held starting at 7:45 a.m., with the 5K to follow at 8 a.m. Both races being and end at the Y. Have questions? You can contact the Old Town Orono YMCA at 207-827-9622, or you can contact Connor Archer of The Courageous Steps Project at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

BANGOR — Wellspring’s third annual Race for Recovery 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Bangor Waterfront. Registration is $20 per individual, $40 for a family of three or more. Team registration is also available. Walkers welcome. See www.wellspringmaine.com for details.

SOCCER

BANGOR — Bangor Recreation Department is accepting registrations for youth soccer for grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-6 through Sept. 12. Students registered after that date will go on a waiting list and be put on a team within three days. No registrations accepted at the Meet and Greet. Prices are residents $35 and $50 after Sept. 12; nonresidents $45 and $60 after Sept. 12. Fees include a T-shirt and soccer ball. Late registrations are not guaranteed a shirt. Games and practices will be held at Union Street Athletic Complex on Outer Union Street, next to Penobscot Job Corps. Games on Saturdays, plus a practice during the week. Times will vary. Everyone should attend meet and greet Sept. 15 at the athletic field to meet their coaches and get game and practice schedules. Grades K-1, 9 a.m.; grades 2-3, 10:15 a.m.; grades 4-6, 11:30 a.m. Visit www.bangorparksandrec.com/ for information and to register online, or call 992-4490.

BREWER — Fall Soccer will begin Saturday, Sept. 8, and meet Saturday mornings for six weeks. Players should provide shin guards. Mouth guards are recommended for participants in grades 4-5. Preregistration required as there is limited space. No registrations will be accepted on the field the first day. Players should report to Doyle Field at the following times on Saturday, Sept. 8: preschool 8:30 a.m.; grades K-1, 9:30 a.m.; grades 2-3, 10:30 a.m.; grades 4-5, 11:30 a.m. Fees for K-grade 5: resident $40, nonresident $50. Fees for pre-K: resident $35, nonresident $40. Volunteer Coaches are needed to assist. Contact Bekka York at 989-5199 if you would like to volunteer, or visit the website at www.brewerrec.com to sign up. Register online.