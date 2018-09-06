Lisbon man accused of stabbing person in the neck

Androscoggin County Jail | BDN Androscoggin County Jail | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 6, 2018 8:56 am

Police have arrested a Lisbon man for allegedly stabbing someone in the neck in Lewiston.

Raynold Libree III, 34, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault.

The incident happened on Knox street Wednesday afternoon.

The entire block was taped off when police responded to a call of a “man down.”

Officers found a 35-year-old male with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was brought to the hospital.

There was no word on the victim’s condition as of Wednesday night.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.