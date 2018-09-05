Local sports: High school, college scores, schedules; local golf

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

September 5, 2018 11:25 pm

Updated: September 5, 2018 11:26 pm

Results

Wednesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Ashland 12, Southern Aroostook 1

Dexter 7, Penquis 1

Fort Fairfield 2, Van Buren 1

Houlton 11, Mattanawcook Academy 0

Lee Academy 2, Piscataquis 2

Orono 2, Central 1

Schenck/Stearns 2, Penobscot Valley 1

Searsport 16, Deer Isle-Stonington 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Ellsworth 5, Belfast 1

Mount Desert Island 6, Washington Academy 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Foxcroft Academy 9, John Bapst 0

COLLEGE

FIELD HOCKEY

Bowdoin 2, U-New England 1

Southern Maine 3, UM-Farmington 0

MEN’S SOCCER

Southern Maine 3, Maine Maritime 0

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bowdoin 0, Babson 0 (2OT)

Colby 8, Thomas 0

Maine 1, Harvard 0

Southern Maine 3, Curry 2

Tuesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Brewer 2, Maine Central Institute 1

Camden Hills 6, Bangor 4

Caribou 1, Fort Kent 1

Central 1, Orono 1

Dexter 11, Penquis 2

Easton 2, Wisdom 2

Houlton 5, Mattanawcook Acad. 1

Lee Acad. 2, Piscataquis Community 2

Penobscot Valley 4, Schenck 1

Waterville 5, Mount View 1

BOYS SOCCER

Belfast 2, Ellsworth 0

Brewer 2, Maine Central Institute 1

Easton 3, Wisdom 1

Fort Kent 1, Caribou 0

Washington Acad. 1, Mount Desert Island 0

Woodland 10, Shead 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Belfast 5, Winslow 3

Maine Central Institute 8, Brewer 0

Messalonskee 3, Bangor 2

Piscataquis Community 1, Dexter Regional 0

Stearns 1, Mattanawcook Acad. 0

COLLEGE

Men’s Soccer

Bowdoin 4, U-New England 0

Saint Joseph’s 4, Husson 0

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Hermon 33, John Bapst 0

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Bangor Christian at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Cony at Oxford Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Gardiner at Maranacook, 6 p.m.

Leavitt at Lincoln Acad., 3:30 p.m.

Morse at Erskine Acad., 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 3:30 p.m.

Nokomis at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Presque Isle at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

Waterville at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bangor Christian at Sumner, 4 p.m.

Central at Bucksport, 4 p.m.

Dexter at Piscataquis, 4 p.m.

Erskine Acad. at Morse, 6:30 p.m.

George Stevens Acad. at Searsport, 4 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Carrabec, 4 p.m.

Hyde School at Boothbay, 4 p.m.

Lee Acad. at Orono, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Acad. at Leavitt, 3:30 p.m.

Madison at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Maranacook at Gardiner, 3:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Acad. at Penquis, 4 p.m.

Medomak Valley at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills at Cony, 3:30 p.m.

Pine Tree Acad. at Temple Acad., 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Fort Kent, 5 p.m.

Waterville at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

Wiscasset at Lisbon, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Belfast at Mount View, 3:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Skowhegan, 4 p.m.

Camden Hills at Bangor, 4 p.m.

Cony at Oxford Hills, 4 p.m.

Edward Little at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.

Erskine Acad. at Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Hampden Acad. at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.

Leavitt at Maranacook, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Acad. at Gardiner, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

Nokomis at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Old Town at Winslow, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Brewer, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Region at Cony, 6:15 p.m.

Lee Acad. at Brewer, 5:30 p.m.

Machias at Sumner, 5:45 p.m.

Washington Acad. at Ellsworth, 5:45 p.m.

Golf

Local

At Bucksport GC

Wednesday Scramble — Rod Chase, Bill Ferris, Jack Macbrayne -4, Bo Losurdo, Paul Bakeman, Gordon Holmes -2, George Vrabel, Eric Stover, Roy Clements -2, Gil LaCroix, Tim Savasuk, Larry Orcutt -1; Pins: No. 3 Rod Chase 15-3, No. 6 Bob Losurdo 10-11

At Barren View GC

Senior Scramble — Gail Berry, Jack Clay, Steve Cates, Frank Gatcomb -4; Laura Bagley, Dennis Lewey, Bill Swayne, Tom Aceto -3 (won putt-off); Dawn Seavey, Ed Poplawski, Chuck Nevala, Don Beal, Doug Smith -3; Jane Hooper, Mike Porter, Ernie Beach, Gary Willey -3; Pin: No. 2 Gary Derickson 8-3, No. 5 Dennis Lewey 2-3

At Traditions GC

Men’s League — Mike Connolly, Roger Therriault, Nick Fox, Don Payne 29; Ron Goldstone, Ray Baker, Joe Guaraldo, Lucas Winter 32; Robbie Robinson, Jim Oreskovich, Terry Pangburn, Paul Crawford 33; Pin: Lucas Winter 16-7

At Rocky Knoll GC

Senior Stableford — George Cyr, Bob Trudel, Ted Rudnicki, Russ Van Arsdale +21 (mc); Allen Staples, Tom Ivers, Larry Young, Steve Newcomb +21; Dan Barker, Dick Drisko, Sonny Dubay, Charlie Lefebvre +5; Pins: No 5 Tom Bryant 9-6; No. 7 Russ Van Arsdale 10-0; No. 12 Tom Ivers 5-10; No. 17 Don Crowell 11-7; High Stableford: Steve Newcomb +16

At Kebo Valley GC

Ladies League — Individual Play: Andrea LaHaye 49; Scramble Play: Jacque Fitzpatrick, Dot Hartson, Cathy Nicholson 38; Pin: No. 4 Jacque Fitzpatrick 0-3

Men’s Group — Variable Best Ball: 1. George Merrill, Mike Ginevan, Fred Cook 69 points, 2. Skip Basso, Bernie Stevenson, Nat Fenton 64; Individual Net: 1. Mike Ginevan 58, 2. George Merrill 67, Gary Adler 67, Bernie Stevenson 67

At Penobscot Valley CC

Season Champs — Steve Clark, Brandon Allen, Oliver Zubrick, Bruce Nickerson, Bill Farthing; Runners-up: John Tuell, Ed Michaud, Lou Hardy, Derek Watson, Lee Chick; 3rd Scott Garland, Greg O’ Donnell, Kyle Leeman, Greg Jamison, Warren Brooks; 4th Tim Estabrook, Troy Garland, Paul Tracy, Greg Bergeron, Brian Ames; Pins: No. 4 Bill Buckley 5-7, No. 6 Scott Garland 5-3, No. 14 Karl Bedal 5-0, No. 16 Scott Cray 18-1; Skins: No. 11 Ben Estabrook, No. 15 Scott Thomas, No. 18 Ben Estabrook

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League — Stableford Individual, Gross: 1. Nick Carparelli 19, 2. Garlie Gray 17, 3. Don Montandon 16, Rob Tiensivu 16, 5. Dean Bowden

16; Net: 1. Pat Ryder 26, 2. Bob Tweedie 25, 3. Gregg Tweedie 25, 4. Tom Thorne 24, 5. Kevin McKay 23; Pins: No. 3 Mo McLaughlin 10-11, No. 6 Bob Tweedie 11-2; Lucky Players: 1. Bruce Thompson, 2. Jim Stout

At Northport GC

Scotch Foursome — Gross: Terry Whitney, Roxie Whitney (34); Net: 1. Peter Mahoney, Val Hansen (21), 2. Barry McCluskey, Terri Kangas (23), 3. Lee Woodward, Phyllis Gaul (23.5), 4. (tie) Bob Barrett, Brenda Barrett, Greg Dutch, Lois Dutch (25)

HOLE-IN-ONE

Tom Cullen

BREWER, Maine — Tom Cullen of Bangor shot a hole-in-one on Wednesday playing at Pine Hill Golf Course. Cullen aced the 149-yard seventh hole using a 4-iron. The shot was witnessed by Karen Cullen.

HIGH SCHOOL

At Barren View GC

Sumner (4-3) 200, Narraguagus (1-2) 255

Sumner: Warren Harden 51, Kollin McLean 49, Kyle Brooks 50, Ethan Young 50, Simon Torrey 51, Hannah Shorey 69, Audrey Buswell 75

Narraguagus: Isiah Pinkham 53, Caleb Thompson 43, Marissa Arey 79, Joseph Smith 80

Medalist: Caleb Thompson (N) 43

At Traditions GC

Brewer 169 (2-3) def. Cony 182 (2-3), 7-2

Brewer: Josh Birch 37, Kolby Brooks 42, Connor Bell 39, Josh Abbott 51, Dylan Cross 52, Derek Long 57.

Cony: Quincy Tobias 49, Kyle Douin 50, Bobby Stolt 49, Elijah Bezanson 55, Ben Lapierre 42, Alex Stewart 42

Medalist: Josh Birch (B) 37

At Barnes Brook GC

Carlisle 181, Orono 183, Foxcroft Acad. 210, Penobscot Valley 250,

Carlisle (7-2) def. PVHS (1-8), Foxcroft (3-6) and Orono (5-3); Orono def. PVHS and Foxcroft; Foxcroft def. PVHS

Carlisle: Gabe Rand 48, Seth Roy 45, Libby Boone 42, Andrew Hewitt 47, Riley Roderick 47, Ian MacKinnon 52, Brady Miller 49

PVHS: Matt Durant 62, Kyle Grant 63, Cameron Smith 59, Nick Rhodes 66

Orono: Zach Dill 46, Jason Desisto 47, Jordan Cota 43, Willem Crane 47, Kohle Parker 47, Connor Robertson 52, Leah Costello 67

Foxcroft: Ethan Curtis 40, Hunter Kemp 56, Lee Belote 53, Carter Merrill 61, Cam Paree 71

Medalist: Ethan Curtis