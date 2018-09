Virginia man erects electric fence to keep school kids out of yard

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

The Associated Press • September 5, 2018 2:47 pm

SANDSTON, Virginia — A Virginia man says he erected an electrified fence to keep kids waiting for the school bus off his property.

Richmond TV stations WRIC and WWBT quote Henrico County homeowner Bryan Tucker as saying that he put the fence around his yard because he was tired of students trespassing and leaving trash on his property.

The stations report that Tucker did not accompany the fence with a warning sign.

Police contacted public works officials, who determined the fence was on the county’s right of way and had to be taken down.

