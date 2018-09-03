NH police searching for motorcyclist who fled to Maine after traffic stop

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 3, 2018 9:08 am

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a motorcyclist who drove away from a traffic stop before fleeing into Maine.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the incident happened Saturday evening in Portsmouth. Portsmouth police Sgt. David Colby says an officer tried to pull the motorcyclist over when he sped off. Authorities say the man drove over the Memorial bridge into Kittery, crashed the motorcycle and fled on foot.

Police weren’t able to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.