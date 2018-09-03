15 photos that captured Maine’s spectacular summer

It’s been quite the summer here in Maine. This year has been characterized by piping hot temperatures and plenty of humidity. As we say adieu to the summer of ‘18, let’s take a look back at the most stunning sights captured over the past few months.
It’s no secret that Maine has some of (if not the best) scenery in the U.S., and BDN photographers Troy R. Bennett, Gabor Degre, Aislinn Sarnacki and Bill Trotter capture it all. And if you want even more fantastic shots of Maine’s landscape, follow the Bangor Daily News on Instagram.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A man paddles off the East End in Portland July 5, 2018, as temperatures and humidity soared once again.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Austin Kinney, right, and his friend Alex Santiago both of Bangor went for a swim in the water of the Kenduskeag Stream to escape from the heat Aug. 7, 2018. The temperature in the region topped out in the mid 90s for the second day.
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A deer and a fawn look down a dirt road in Dedham in June.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Thousands of people watch the 4th of July fireworks display on Portland's East End.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Beams of sun emerge from between the trees at the new farm-to-table restaurant, The Hichborn, in Stockton Springs July 18, 2018.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Gulls line up on a strip of rocks as the sun gets ready to rise on Portland's East End July 19, 2018.
Gabor Degre | BDN
A flock of starlings gather on a power line in Brewer the afternoon of Aug. 14.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Remember Maine's lonliest goose? In this photo, the goose paddles below a dam on the Stroudwater River in Portland the morning of Aug. 21. The animal apparently fell over the dam from the pond above and couldn't find a way back up to join its gaggle.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Eric Ferguson makes his way back to Gould’s Landing on Pushaw Lake after a short outing in his kayak July 9, 2018. Ferguson said he had a little time between working in the morning and picking up his daughter at daycare, so he paddled out to a nearby island on the lake.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A sailboat motors underneath the Penobscot Narrows Bridge between Verona Island and Prospect July 11, 2018.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Lavender is dried and stored in a restored barn at Glendarragh Farm Lavender in Appleton July 11, 2018.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Rain pelts the water of Fields Pond in Orrington the afternoon of Aug. 22, offering reprieve from an otherwise hot and humid summer.
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A barred owl stares from his perch in Dedham earlier this summer.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Mykel Henry of Falmouth swings under a bridge before jumping into the Presumpscot River between Portland and Falmouth the afternoon of Aug. 28.
