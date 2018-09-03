Fisheries
September 04, 2018
Fisheries Latest News | Poll Questions | Ocean Sunfish | Strange Lobsters | Political Pull
Fisheries

NOAA funds technology research projects to reduce fisheries bycatch

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this Friday, July 27, 2018, photo, the Ruth & Pat, a herring seine boat, motors out of the fog off the coast of South Portland, Maine. A group of organizations is getting more than $2 million in federal grants to use engineering to try to reduce bycatch in fisheries. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine  — A group of organizations is getting more than $2 million in grants to use engineering to try to reduce bycatch in fisheries.
Bycatch is the term for when fish and other animals are accidentally caught with gear that was seeking a different species. Bycatch poses problems for rare species of dolphins, turtles, sharks and other animals.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is awarding more than $2.3 million to 14 projects as part of its 2018 Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program.
One of the recipients is Duke University, which will test the applicability of sensory-based bycatch reduction technology. Duke’s project seeks to reduce sea turtle bycatch in North Carolina.
Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is getting money to create a tool to reduce bycatch among recreational Gulf of Maine fishermen.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like