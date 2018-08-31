Bucksport native named Colby College softball head coach

Colby College athletics | BDN Colby College athletics | BDN

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

August 31, 2018 3:30 pm

WATERVILLE, Maine — Terren Allen, a two-time North Atlantic Conference champion who directed Husson University of Bangor to three regular-season titles in four years, has been named the head coach of the Colby College softball program.

At Husson, Allen was the NAC Coach of the Year the last two years and helped the Eagles earn two NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

“The success and leadership that Terren has shown during her career will enhance our students’ athletic experience in immeasurable ways,” Colby Harold Alfond Director of Athletics Jake Olkkola said in a release.

Allen, whose teams posted a 94-66 record at Husson, led the Eagles to NCAA tourney appearances and NAC championships in 2015 and 2018 and to NAC regular-season titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Allen’s teams won 20 games or more in three of her four seasons.

“I am extremely excited to join the Colby College community,” Allen said in the release. “I’m eager to start working with the players to establish a plan that will advance Colby to a highly competitive team in the NESCAC. I see nothing but positives for the future of Colby softball.”

Colby recently completed a new baseball/softball complex, becoming the first college in the New England Small College Athletic Conference to have artificial turf.

From 2012-2015 Allen was the general manager and director of softball at Maine Sluggers in Brewer and coached its Under-18 travel team. She also served as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater, the University of Maine, in 2011 and from 2013 to 2014, where she worked with the outfielders and hitters.

The infielder was a four-year letter winner at UMaine (2008-2011) where she batted .323 in 204 career games with 207 hits, 35 homers, 43 doubles, one triple, 167 RBI, 70 walks, 21 stolen bases, 357 total bases, and a .558 slugging percentage.

The three-time America East All-Conference selection is UMaine’s all-time career leader in home runs, doubles and games played.

Allen earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and physical education with a minor in business administration from UMaine in 2011. The Bucksport native attended Bucksport High School and was named Class B Softball Player and Pitcher of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

Allen and her husband, Jeremy, have a son, Ethan.