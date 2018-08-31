Police: Maine man died Friday after jumping from bridge

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 31, 2018 4:04 pm

A 79-year-old man from Brooklin died Friday morning in an apparent suicide when he jumped from Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to police.

The incident occurred at 10:15 a.m., Lt. Rod Charette of Maine State Police said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. The man’s name was not released.

He died from injuries suffered in the fall from the span and his body was recovered, Charette said. Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Marine Patrol, Bucksport Police Department and Bucksport Fire Department assisted with the recovery efforts.

According to the Ellsworth American newspaper, the incident caused traffic to back up on Route 1 east of the bridge.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and contemplating suicide, call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112. If you are not in Maine, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A trained crisis prevention worker will be available to talk and set you up with services to help. You can also chat with a crisis counselor online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.