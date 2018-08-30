Etling TD pass, run lead Pats over Giants to end preseason

Mark Lennihan | AP Mark Lennihan | AP

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press • August 30, 2018 10:59 pm

Updated: August 30, 2018 11:00 pm

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Third-stringer Danny Etling tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ralph Webb early in the second half and iced the game with an 86-yard run late as the New England Patriots beat the New York Giants 17-12 in a preseason finale Thursday night.

Both teams rested their starters.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning chatted with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half, while Tom Brady sat next to the New England water coolers and relaxed.

There wasn’t much action on the field, with the biggest play coming late after an Alex Tanney-led drive from the New York 1 stalled at the Patriots 14 with New England ahead 10-6.

Etling faked a handoff and ran an option around right end and scored untouched to give the Patriots a 3-1 preseason record. The Giants finished their first preseason under new coach Pat Shurmur at 2-2.

Two Giants penalties for lowering the head to initiate contact set up a Stephen Gostkowski 33-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Rookie Kyle Lauletta, who made the start for New York with Manning and backup Davis Webb held out, put the Giants ahead early in the second quarter with a 41-yard pass to Amba Etta-Tawo. Backup placekicker Marshall Koehn missed the extra point.

Etling set up the touchdown to Webb with a 40-yard pass to K.J. Maye.

Tanney closed out the scoring with an 8-yard TD pass to Alonzo Russell with 48 seconds to play. The 2-point conversion run failed.

GOOD IMPRESSIONS: Giants CB Donte Deayon, who battled a hamstring injury in the preseason, might have secured a roster spot with two interceptions. His drawback is he is small and injury prone. … Patriots free agent CB J.C. Jackson also had two interceptions and broke up a deep pass before being carted off late in the third quarter because of dehydration. … Giants veteran CB Chris Lewis-Harris was excellent in coverage and tackling.

Beckham, the NFL’s highest paid receiver, will head into the season for the Giants having not played a down in the preseason. He has not appeared in a game since breaking his left ankle on Oct. 8. Coach Pat Shurmur said he has been cautious with the 25-year-old wideout, but says Beckham will be ready for the opener.

LEG WEARY: Punters Ryan Allen of the Patriots and Riley Dixon of the Giants had busy nights, kicking six times each.

ANTHEM: There were no displays of protest by either the Patriots or Giants, with both teams standing on their sideline for the anthem.

INJURIES: Patriots: OT Ulrick John (foot) and CB Jackson (dehydration) left the game.

Giants: T Nick Becton (ankle) and RB Robert Martin (ankle) had to leave the game.

UP NEXT: Patriots: open regular-season at home against Houston on Sept. 9.

Giants: open at home against Jacksonville on Sept. 9.