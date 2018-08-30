Police investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Greenbush man

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

August 30, 2018

Updated: August 30, 2018 10:57 pm

Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” disappearance of a Greenbush man who was last reportedly seen in March 2017, police said.

Guy Carmel, who was 66 at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing to the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office in late September 2017, more than six months after he was last reported seen in the Greenbush area where he lived, said Lt. Troy Gardner of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The Maine State Police joined the search for Carmel in November of 2017, but have still not found him, Gardner said.

The lieutenant provided scant details about the case, other than the date when the man was last seen. Gardner declined to say who reported him missing.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s suspicious,” Gardner said of the long disappearance. “I don’t know if he’s alive or dead. That’s why we’re looking for him.”

On Thursday, Gardner called a press conference to implore the public to contact the state police with any knowledge about Carmel’s disappearance.

On the same day, police had blocked off the rural road leading to Carmel’s home at 75 Towers Road, where investigators were searching for clues to his whereabouts. Police are expected be at the scene overnight and into Friday, Gardner said. Only local traffic is permitted to pass through the roadblock, he said.

