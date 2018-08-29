Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018: Kavanaugh favors polluters, create a less violent world, Angus King for Senate

August 29, 2018 8:03 am

Updated: August 29, 2018 8:15 am

Kavanaugh favors polluters

Among the many reasons for Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to reject Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination is his repeated favoring of corporate polluters over people and public health. His narrow, antiquated and politically motivated agenda will negatively affect Maine values and Mainers for generations.

Collins states she will consider the nominee’s intelligence, experience and integrity. How intelligent is it to support dirtier air emissions at the expense of public health? If he rules in favor of a warming planet and declining air quality, that limits Americans’ life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Kavanaugh supports rolling back the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for six pollutants: methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride and carbon dioxide. Because Maine is downwind, we breathe these toxins and everyone lives with the atmospheric consequences. But Mainers don’t want more dirty air.

Mainers have higher than national asthma rates. Acadia National Park and other locations have poor air quality and ozone alerts warning people to stay indoors and limit physical activity. Sea levels rise, the ocean acidifies, fisheries and forests struggle, storms rage, wildfires burn. King notes climate change is perhaps “the greatest environmental catastrophe in the history of the world.”

Where is Kavanaugh’s integrity and humanity when he supports corporate profit over priceless clean air? There is a constitutional disconnect, not brilliance, that supports such madness. We cannot afford a Supreme Court majority that is hostile to basic human needs: clean air, water, a stable planet.

Please tell King and Collins to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Caroline Pryor

Mount Desert

Create a less violent world

Issues regarding violence and nonviolence greatly impact the LGBTQ+ community. While many may think that everything about the Q+ community is sunshine and rainbows with the legalization of marriage equality, this is unfortunately not the case.

LGBTQ+ history is punctuated by constant violence, from the police violence that spawned the Stonewall Riots, to the murder of Charlie Howard. As the Trump administration has progressed and promoted its anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments, LGBTQ+ Americans have faced increasing violence and discrimination. Two-thirds of LGBTQ+ Americans do not feel safe holding their partner’s hand in public. Here in Maine, 26 percent of transgender youth have experienced dating violence, as opposed to 7 percent of cisgender youth, according to the 2017 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey.

A culture of nonviolence that values compassion and caring is better for all citizens, marginalized and nonmarginalized alike. We can see this reflected in how schools with a Gay/Straight Alliance or Gender and Sexuality Alliance have lower rates of bullying for all students than schools without an alliance, including students who aren’t part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In my role as the LGBTQ+ community organizer for Health Equity Alliance, I fight to eliminate violence against all marginalized people through education and accountability. This is why I will be attending the End Violence Together rally on Sept. 15 in West Market Square. It takes a village to shift a culture, and we have the ability to create a less violent world not only for ourselves, but for future generations.

Hannah Ruhlin

Bangor

Reject Kavanaugh

As a Catholic who strives to follow the nonviolent Jesus in my daily life, I have grave concerns about Brett Kavanagh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and his voting record.

On the single issue of abortion, it may appear to some that he favors the sanctity of life. However, upon closer review, his voting record on issues of poverty, racism, climate change, guns, immigration, health care, voting rights and the death penalty reveal a person who does not support the dignity and sanctity of all lives, life beyond the womb.

As a person of faith and conscience, I ask Sen. Susan Collins to oppose his nomination to the Supreme Court.

A justice of the Supreme Court who is a Catholic must embrace an ethic of life that crosses all life issues as they interpret the U.S. Constitution.

Connie Jenkins

Orono

Angus King for Senate

As the facts about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election become more and more evident, I have been impressed with Sen. Angus King’s thoughtful and even-handed pursuit of the truth. Maine people need representatives who will carefully examine evidence and draw conclusions based on facts, and not partisan politics.

As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, King has participated in and closely followed investigations into Russian interference in a patient and deliberate manner. When he came to the conclusion that Russian interference occurred, he addressed it directly, and as a national security violation of the utmost importance. His instinctive placement of the American people, and of our democracy, before partisan fighting has been a trademark of his first term in the Senate, and it is the reason I will be casting my vote for King on Nov. 6.

Kate Beale

Holden

Zeigler for Maine Senate

It’s about learning. As a high school teacher, school board member and most importantly a parent, I’m tuned into issues impacting public education. It’s a life-long quest for advocates and opportunities for students. I learn something from Stanley Paige Zeigler, a candidate for House District 96, at every school board meeting, every chance happening at a local store, or walking through the halls of the capital. He is an advocate for our communities, our institutions and most importantly our kids.

Zeigler has proven himself to be thoughtful and patient deliberator. He listens to all members and perspectives, seeking comprehensive understanding. He has worked to enhance educational programing, address evolving economic opportunities and recognize student interests. He recognizes the importance of public discourse and avoids back channel machinations.

I feel better knowing Zeigler is working in our communities and legislature providing prudent leadership, rational problem solving and collaboration. Our solemn task on the school board is to act in the interest of all students, regardless of town of origin or election district, despite limited resources. Zeigler has proven time again to be a conscientious fiduciary. Zeigler brings this pragmatism to the Legislature, working for the benefit of all Mainers.

I have always considered my community to extend beyond the humble farms and woodlots of Thorndike. I’ve chosen to remain here to raise my family. I’m glad we have champions for those same values, like Zeigler, advocating for public education and civil government.

Jesse Hargrove

Thorndike