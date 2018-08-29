Man who died in head-on collision in Gorham identified

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 29, 2018 10:57 am

Police are still investigating a head-on collision between a fuel truck and a SUV that killed a Buxton man in Gorham on Tuesday.

The vehicles crashed around 5:30 a.m. near the Route 112 bypass, after a Ford Explorer SUV driven by Jason Bressette, 38, crossed the centerline and collided with a tractor-trailer, according to Gorham police Chief Daniel Jones.

Bressette was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have ruled out speed, alcohol or drugs, as factors that caused Bressette to cross into oncoming traffic, based on preliminary findings of the crash investigation, Jones said.

The unidentified truck driver was not injured in the crash, which shut down traffic along the bypass for much of Tuesday. The collision caused minor engine fluid leaks from both vehicles, but the truck’s fuel tanker didn’t spill any of its contents, Jones said.

