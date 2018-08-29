Mosquitos in Maine test positive for West Nile virus

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

By CBS 13 • August 29, 2018 2:45 pm

Updated: August 29, 2018 3:53 pm

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus in York County.

Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in a single mosquito pool, which is a collection that contains between 1-50 mosquitoes, last Tuesday in Kittery.

Earlier this week, the Maine CDC said an adult from Cumberland County was diagnosed with West Nile virus. The origin of the virus is unknown, as the person traveled to several other states during the time prior to developing symptoms.

The CDC says the person became ill in early August while on a cross-country road trip. The person was hospitalized and is recovering.

It was the first case of West Nile virus diagnosed in a Maine resident since 2015.

The CDC says West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus are transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

They cannot be transmitted from human to human or animal to human.

The risk for being bitten by a mosquito is highest from dusk to dawn and when temperatures are above 50 degrees, and especially above 60 degrees. These are the conditions when mosquitoes are most actively biting.

Steps Mainers can take to protect themselves include:

— Wear long sleeves and long pants.

— Use an EPA-approved repellent on skin and clothes — always follow the instructions on the label.

— Take extra precautions at dusk and dawn.

— Use screens on your windows and doors.

— Drain artificial sources of standing water where you live, work and play.

— Vaccinate horses against West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The CDC says West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis are carried by mosquitoes that pick it up from infected wild birds. The virus replicates in birds, which act as natural reservoirs for the disease.

