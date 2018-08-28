Woman who kept rabid raccoon that bit her won’t be charged

Stock photo | BDN Stock photo | BDN

The Associated Press • August 28, 2018 3:41 pm

Updated: August 28, 2018 5:55 pm

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The Maine Warden Service says a woman who tried to help an injured, rabid raccoon that ended up biting her and a game warden will not be charged with a crime.

Cpl. John MacDonald says Lisa Gunther, of Kennebunkport, had informed wardens of the animal sooner than wardens previously thought and had the animal for only nine hours. The Portland Press Herald reports Gunther could have faced charges for keeping a wild animal in captivity without a permit, but will now be issued a warning.

MacDonald says she made a reasonable effort to contact wardens and a warning is an appropriate punishment.

Game Warden Eric Blanchard and Gunther are currently undergoing rabies treatment, which involves a series of injections.

